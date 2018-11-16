Share:

KAMALIA - Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood checked various locations in the city, and got cases registered against those found guilty of burning crop residue here the other day.

According to official sources, the officer found Naveed Kamboh at Chak 737 G/B and Safdar at Chak 738 G/B guilty of burning crop residue. Sadar Police Station has filed separate cases against the suspects for the breach of section 144.

FACTORY FIRE

A fire broke out due to a short circuit in electricity wires in a thread manufacturing factory of Kamalia Municipal Committee Councillor Shehzadullah Rehmani here the other day. Reportedly, the fire erupted due to an electric short circuit and engulfed the whole factory in a few minutes, causing a loss of millions of rupees. Due to intensity of the fire, people fled from the scene and saved themselves. However, no casualty was reported. The fire brigade arrived soon, and extinguished the fire.

BOOKED

M Ramazan, a resident of Kamalia, submitted an application to the police stating that he had placed Rs972,000 with Abdus Saboor, a resident of Mohallah Jandiwala, for safekeeping a few months back. He alleged that Abdus Saboor had now denied receiving any amount from him. Kamalia City police filed a case.