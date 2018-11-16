WASHINGTON:- Two people were killed and 44 others injured after a tour bus overturned the other day on slick highway in US southern state Mississippi, according to local media reports. The tour bus hit a patch of ice in DeSoto County, about 40 miles south of Memphis, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said. One victim was identified as 70-year-old woman, said a report from the WMCActionNews5.com. All 44 survivors sustained various injuries and have been taken to hospitals, at least three of them in serious condition, said the report.

READ MORE: Shearer defends 'fantastic' Scudamore after controversial payout

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says highways there are slick and dangerous because of sleet, which is falling across parts of the Mid-South. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now taking over the investigation.

 

 