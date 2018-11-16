Share:

OKARA - As many as 36 power pilferers were booked by Lesco teams here. According to official sources, the teams caught power theft at various sites in the city, and got cases registered against the power pilferers. Those who booked for stealing electricity included: Imdad Hussain of 53/2L village, Safdar and Abdul Ghafoor Ali of Shergarh, M Saleem of 26/D village, M Asghar, M Arslan alias Chandi, and Murtaza of Chak Bawa, and 27 others including Qasim Ali, Ahmed Hassan, and M Hassan of Kanganpur.

PROTEST

Employees of Depalpur Land Record Centre staged a protest in favour of their demands. They wore black armbands, held placards and banners, and protested for the grant of allowances and other benefits. They said that they had sacrificed a period of their life as officials of the Land Record Centre, but were being deprived of allowances and other benefits. They warned to continue their protest till Nov 24 if their demands were not met. Previously, the employees of Okara Land Record Centre had taken to strike in favour of their demands.