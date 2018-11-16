Share:

KARACHI - Six workers of a factory died in a tragic incident inside in Landhi area of Karachi were laid to rest here on Thursday.

The funeral prayers of the workers were offered in separate areas. The funeral prayers of 30-year-old Muhammad Saleem, son of Babu, Enayat Ramzan, 40, Muhammad Imran, 30 and Saleem Shabbir, 30, were offered separately near to their residences in Quaidabad, Khokhrapar and Malir’s Bakra Piri area, respectively.

Later, the victims were laid to rest in separate graveyards. A large number of their family members, relatives and neighbours attended the funeral. The body of a 25-year-old Amir was sent to his hometown Muzzafarabad while the body of the sixth victim, Shadman had been handed over to his family for burial process.

Their families and relatives also held protests during the funeral occasions and demanded government to probe into the incident. The protesters also demanded to compensate the families of the victims.

At least seven workers had suffered burn injuries when according to initial investigations, one of the three kilns at auto-spare parts factory exploded apparently due to gas pressure on Wednesday morning. The victims were immediately taken to the burns ward of the civil hospital where six of them burn almost eighty persons were succumbed to injure.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, Commissioner Karachi has constituted an inquiry team about to probe an incident after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered for an inquiry following the incident.

The officer said that the police was waiting for the findings of the inquiry committee to register a case, adding that the police have also initiated its inquiry and also recorded the statements of the labours, factory management and the victims’ relatives.

The officer said that the case would be registered if someone including the factory administration found guilty during the investigations.