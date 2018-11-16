Share:

OKARA - Six persons of a family were rushed to hospital after they consumed poisonous meal at home at Mardani village here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Allah Bukhsh and other family members including Amiran Begum, Azharan Bibi, Shahida Bibi, Waqas, and Ishtiaq, ate some toxic foodstuff. They condition became worsened. On information, the Rescue 1122 rushed the family to the hospital where the condition of Allah Bukhsh and his daughter was stated to be critical.

TWO SUSTAIN BURNS IN FIRE

Two persons sustained critical burns after a fire broke out in the canteen of a private school due to explosion of a gas cylinder in Fateh Town. On being informed of the incident, the Rescue 1122 and Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, a school employee and a Rescue 1122 staffer sustained burns and were rushed to hospital.

2 GAMBLERS HELD

Two gamblers were arrested while four others succeeded in fleeing away. On a tip-off, the Haveli Lakha police raided a house in a town and arrested two gamblers including Babar alias Babri and Ijaz Ahmad. However, their four accomplices including Saleem, Fayaz Ahmed, Babu, and Ashraf managed to escape. A case was registered against the accused.

FOUR CAUGHT

Two men were caught with as many women in an objectionable condition at a brothel.

On a tip-off, the Basirpur police raided a brothel at Baba Khem Singh village and arrested Azhar Saeed, Ashraf, Rani Bibi, and Ayesha in compromising condition. A case was registered against them.