LAHORE - A talented field of 92 competitors will vie for top honours in the 8th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship commences here at the Defence Raya Golf Course today (Friday).

A talented field of 92 competitors will look forward to performing well on this exciting par 72, 18 holes golf course layout. From amongst the competitors, who carry a single handicap, the prominent ones are Salman Jehangir (defending champion), Sardar Murad, Wazir Ali, Damil Ataullah, Raza Saeed, Mohsen Zafar, Fakhar Imam, Zunair Aleem and some established names like Ahned Baig, Nadeem Aslam and M Saqib who have represented Pakistan at international level.

Salman hoped that he would be able to manage and control his game, this year too and win lucrative prizes offered by Pakistan Navy, the organisers of this illustrious golf event. On behalf of Navy, Commodore Naimatullah, Station Commander, showed faith in the abilities of the prominent ones and sought excellence in the shape of under par scores.

The events at stake in this tournament are gross title winner, three gross prizes, three net prizes for amateurs. Also there are attractive prizes for winners in the seniors category. Ladies are also stakeholders in this championship and with the presence of Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz as competitors it is going to be tough going for the other lady competitors.

In the net events category, contenders are many and although their preparations have been methodical, predictions about their performance could be most difficult. Yet the ones with an apparent flair are Maj Haroon Shafiq, Dr Dildar Chaudry, Imran Mukhtar, Omer Zia, Hamza Kardar and Asim Tiwana. The tournament will tee off at 6:30am.