Share:

LAHORE - ACCA held an event at the Governor House Lahore to discuss the importance of ethics and its impact on economic prosperity. The congregation in Lahore was the third in a series of events to commemorate the Global Ethics Day. Previously events had been held in Islamabad and Karachi.

The event was held to explore how businesses as well as public sector organisations in the country are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalisation and technology. Thought leaders, academicians, prominent media personalities, representatives from regulatory bodies and experts from the banking and audit sector were in attendance to share their thoughts on ethics and professionalism.

The attendees discussed the role of ethics in business and business leaders spoke about what ethics means to them. The guest of honour speech was delivered by Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister Finance – Punjab, who said, “The importance of business ethics reaches far beyond the company performance. As with all business initiatives, the ethical operation of a company is directly related to the impact it has on the society and the economic prosperity at large.”

The chief guest speech was delivered by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab, who highlighted, “Ethical or unethical behaviours have a direct impact on a business and a nation’s reputation which influences domestic and foreign investors’ decisions and more importantly have a bearing eventually on GDP growth and economic prosperity of individuals and countries. Once ethical and professional behaviours become part of recognised eco-system in a country; the phenomenon triggers a reliance from rest of the world on the skill set and thus bring with it economic prosperity.”

The keynote speeches were given by Jugnu Mohsin, MPA, Punjab, Dr Saeed Ilahi, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent, Almas Hyder, President, The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan.

Sajjeed Aslam – Head of ACCA Pakistan, shared with the audience ACCA’s initiatives on Global Ethics Day and the discussions taking place globally and said, “Ethical behaviour is an integral part of all-round professional excellence for a changing world. It’s the finance professionals of today and of the future that will help business to rebuild trust. We can all work to instil the right mind-set and culture to drive business forward, ethically and sustainably.”

Jungu Mohsin, MPA Punjab and a progressive journalist spoke about the need for moral reflection on fundamental issues in personal and public life. She emphasized that ethics can be about the way we each live our own life, but mostly it is about the ways we interact with one another.