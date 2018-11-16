Share:

Islamabad - Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday declared election of Ahmed Ali Kohzad, MPA from Balochistan, null and void and ordered repolling in PB-26 Quetta.

A 2-member commission headed by Abdul Ghaffar Soomro heard the case on petition of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Wali Muhammad and declared the victory of Ahmed Ali Kohzad as MPA as null and void.

Ahmed Ali Kohzad contested as candidate of Hazara Democratic Party in the July 25 general elections and received 5,117 votes against the runner up Wali Muhammad who secured 3,242 votes.

The lawyers for both candidates were present before the commission. Wali Muhammad’s lawyer said that the BHC had already issued notices to the parties involved in the case. He requested that the runner-up be declared the winner.

The ECP, however, rejected his request. “How can we impose you on those who have not given you a vote? ECP Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi said. Qureshi added that there was no provision within the law for declaring a runner-up winner after the elected candidate was disqualified.

According to a report, Kohzad is an Afghan national, Soomro said, adding that the PB-26 poll could be declared null and void.

The ECP Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi mentioned a writ petition that had been submitted to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) by Wali Muhammad against Kohzad’s election, alleging that he was an Afghan national.

Separately, Kohzad himself had also challenged National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) blocking of his computerised national identity card in the BHC. In an earlier hearing, the Quetta deputy commissioner submitted a report in court saying that the HDP leader was an Afghan national.

Subsequently, the ECP declared Kohzad’s election null and void and ordered repolling in PB-26. Schedule for repolling on the vacant seat will be announced by the ECP soon.