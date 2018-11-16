Share:

rawalpindi - The district administration on the recommendation of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on motorcyclists from entering the Mall Road without helmets. The administration has issued a notification for imposing complete ban on motorcyclists without helmets and they would not be allowed to enter the Mall Road/Peshawar Road from first December. The ban has been imposed in view of casualties as a total of 16 bikers without safety helmets lost their lives in 46 accidents which occurred on Mall Road/Peshawar Road during last 10 months. According to a CTP spokesman, every year precious lives are lost due to the bikers’ accidents particularly not using safety helmets.

The CTP on the directive of Lahore High Court had launched a campaign to make Helmets compulsory for all motor bikes, he added. Talking to APP, he informed that CTP under their ongoing drive issued nearly 19,000 challan slips to bikers for not using safety helmets and imposed Rs5.5 million fines on the rule violators during last 15 days. He said the drive launched for the safety of the two-wheelers had been accelerated on the directive of CTO, Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

The CTP also impounded over 3100 motorcycles in different police stations during the period, he said. He said the CTP decided to strictly implement the rules for motorcyclists to ensure their safety. CTP under its awareness campaign was distributing pamphlets among motorcyclists to promote use of safety helmets, the CTO said. He informed that CTP was running a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of safety helmet particularly among motorcyclists. Mobile Education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions on road safety and use of safety helmets at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added. In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had also been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound. He said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users. Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added. He said the traffic police was also disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in all tehsils of the district in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.