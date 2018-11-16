Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken serious notice of the construction in the Right of Way of CDA Road in the North of Margalla View housing scheme, sector D-17 in Zone-II of the federal capital.

According to a letter written by the Planning Wing of the Authority, the violation caught attention of the staff during a recent site visit of sector D-17. The staff noticed illegal development and construction in the North of Margalla View housing scheme in the Right of Way of CDP road (Khayaban).

The Director Housing Societies immediately sprung into action and asked the director Building Control to initiate action against the illegality and all other illegal schemes and projects in the area, under section 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960 and clause 5 of ICT zoning regulations 1992 and relevant provisions of Islamabad Building Control Regulations, 2005. Director Enforcement CDA has also been asked to initiate action against the same under the relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, the CDA officials have also approached Director Environment CDA, Deputy Commissioner CDA, Deputy Commissioner CIT and SSP Islamabad to take action against the violators of the laws. The high ups of Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Islamabad and Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Ltd Islamabad have also been asked not to provide utility connections to such illegal projects/housing schemes without NOC from the CDA so as to compel them to end the violations, according to the letter. The Authority has launched a campaign against illegal occupation of the state land particularly Right of Way.

Few weeks back, the CDA, in a long overdue anti-encroachment operation along Kashmir Highway in Islamabad’s sector G-12, had retrieved the Right of Way back from the illegal occupation of marquees and commercial property owners. Several marquees, around 12 rooms, four washrooms with boundary walls, one tyre puncture kiosk and an illegal shop of cement seller were dismantled.