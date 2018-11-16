Share:

ISLAMABAD – Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M), inaugurated the futsal in Sector-14, in which basketball, volleyball and football playing facilities will be available to the youth of the area. Begum Chairman POF Board also inaugurated a park adjacent to the futsal while a reading room has also been constructed in the park. Four thousand residents of Sector 11, 12 & 14 will get benefit from these facilities. Station Engineer Department of POF accomplished this project in a record time of two and a half months. Chairman POF Board appreciated extraordinary performance of Station Engineer Department and lauded their commitment and devotion towards official assignments.