SADIQABAD:- Patrolling police have asked the citizens to wear pollution preventive masks to avoid injurious effects of smog which has blanketed the city and surroundings after a gradual decrease in mercury. According to patrolling police, the smog-carrying toxic particles-has engulfed the city and suburban areas, restricting the sight to 30 meters on roads. They have advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling, and be careful while driving. "People must use fog lights during a drive on the city's thoroughfares," they added.–Staff Reporter