rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umar Jehangir on Thursday reviewed arrangements being finalized for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

Chairing a meeting held here he said, all out efforts should be made by all the departments concerned to ensure security of the faithful. He said, the Standard Operating Procedure formulated by the Punjab government should be implemented in letter and spirit so that law and order situation could be ensured on 12 Rabi ul Awal to be celebrated on Nov 21.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Maliha Jamal, AC, Coordination Haider Abbas, AC Ambar Gilani, AC Gujar Khan, Ghulam Mustafa, DO Civil Defence Sanjida Khanum, CO Municipal

Corporation Shafqat Raza, representatives of 1122 and other departments concerned.

The DC urged the members of peace committee and citizens to play a role in maintaining law and order on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

Rawalpindi administration under its security strategy will make concerted efforts with the help of other departments to avert any untoward incident.

All arrangements would be finalized within few days in the district to provide foolproof security to all the processions of the district. He said elaborate security arrangements were being made for Taxila, Gujar Khan, Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian tehsils and other areas.

Ulema, Mushaikh and religious scholars of different sects were also being taken on board to promote religious harmony in the city.