The armed conflict in the East of Ukraine instigated by the direct interference of the West in the Ukrainian politics remains unresolved since 2014. Military actions in the Donbass region have already resulted in the deaths of more than 10000 civilians.

Since the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis Russia has been ready to provide assistance to Kiev in order to help resolve the conflict. We established relations with the new Ukrainian authorities that came to power as a result of a coup d’etat in February 2014 and recognized the results of Presidential elections in the country in May 2015. Russia has also participated at almost every round of negotiations on Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and contributed significantly to elaborating ways of resolving the conflict within the so called Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine). It is due to these efforts that the adoption of the Minsk Agreements in 2015 became possible. The Minsk Package of Measures has become an important step forward as it laid down the framework for the peace process. It prescribed for all the parties to the conflict (i.e. Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk) to ensure an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as well as to engage in direct talks with each other on the issue of providing a special status to the Donbass region, thus guaranteeing political and cultural rights and freedoms to its people.

Unfortunately, instead of deescalating tensions in the country the Ukrainian authorities keep sabotaging the peace process in various ways. The Ukrainian armed forces on a daily basis conduct indiscriminate shellings of the territories controlled by the proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, causing deaths of many civilians. Kiev continues its military build-up near the line of contact in Donbass, while putting all the responsibility for violating the Minsk Agreements upon Russia. At the same time the Ukrainian government is not willing to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Agreements and claims their “inadequacy”. Nevertheless, the key international mediators are absolutely convinced that there is currently no alternative to the Minsk Package of Measures as the only roadmap for peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Besides, the powers-that-be in Ukraine blame Moscow for the situation in the country while taking steps targeted at shrinking all relations with Russia. Kiev adopts new legislative acts aimed at further discrimination of Russian speaking citizens in Ukraine as well as representatives of national minorities, rewrites our shared history, whitewashes and glorifies war criminals, who fought under the Nazi banners during the Second World War, thus virtually giving green light to the outburst of unhealthy nationalism sometimes verging on Neo-Nazism.

Such actions disrupt the fragile balance in internal politics and do not produce a favourable effect on the process of easing tensions between Ukrainian regions and fostering sustainable peace in the country. We are deeply concerned with such a short-sighted approach of the Ukrainian authorities to our collective memory and to their punitive actions against its own population. Russia and Ukraine do have very close historical, geographical and cultural ties that have been binding together peoples of our countries for centuries. In that regard we are destined to coexist and have to make every effort to restore healthy good-neighbourly relations for the sake of our people. Due to this Moscow continues to urge Kiev to engage in peaceful political and diplomatic process with Donetsk and Lugansk in order to guarantee its people all constitutional rights and freedoms. We genuinely believe that only this would help to put an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine.

By Embassy of Russia in Pakistan