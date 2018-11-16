Share:

ISLAMABAD - Essco Club thrashed Evan Club by 9 wickets with their skipper Munir-Ur-Rehman Tanzil hitting 105 in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Thursday. Tanzil hit 15 fours and three sixes in his 72-ball 105 as Evan Club were completely annihilated by powerful Essco Club. In their second outing in Central Zone at Diamond Ground, XI-Star outclassed Imran Memorial Club by 91 runs. Saadullah scored 77, who also took 3 wickets while M Naeem hit 57 for the winners. Brilliant unbeaten 90 by Asif Mehmood helped All Lucky Stars Club land home with a 4-wicket win over Youngster Club in West Zone here at Al-Muslim Cricket Ground. Quaid Club defeated Model Town Gymkhana by 159 runs in a high scoring game here at Marghzar Cricket Ground in East Zone.