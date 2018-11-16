Share:

LAHORE - The government Thursday decided to reopen fitness centres and gyms in eight parks of the city after successful negotiations with gym representatives.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Engineer Yasir Gillani, PHA vice chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Additional DG Nadia Farooqi held negotiations with gym representatives and decided to reopen the gymnasiums in parks.

The PHA chairman said: “Professional gym instructors will give training to citizens while all machines of fitness centres and gyms must be operational and the authority will watch over. “No food supplements will be allowed and a comprehensive awareness campaign will launched for the purpose. We are very much concerned about fee structure of these gyms and we have told the gym instructors about it,” Gillani said. He said government is committed to facilitating citizens in leading a healthy life. A dress code will be implemented and every gym will have a first aid box and a professional person to handle any emergency situations.” PHA currently runs 828 parks in Lahore and there are just eight gymnasiums including Gillani Park and Gulshan Iqbal parks. Gillani Park has three gymnasiums – a fitness centre, a ladies gym and a gents’ gym. Gym goers welcomed the decision. Fahad Irfan, a resident of Johar Town, said “This is very encouraging news. We want check by authorities”. Qasim Shehzad from Shadman said “We are happy.”