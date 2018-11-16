Share:

Lahore - The district government has finalised plans to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi. A special ceremony will be held on November 17 at Function Area GOR. The district government will arrange a conference on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on November 18 at 10am.

It is also decided that a competition will be held on November 20 at Alhamra Hall at 11 am. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed directed all assistant commissioners to finalise the preparations. “Roads, streets and important buildings will be decorated,” the DC said. Separately, the district administration retrieved 100 kanals from Raiwind Tehsil. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Shahid Mehboob led the operation.

Seerat conference held at LHC

A conference on the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was held in Karachi Shuhada Hall of the Lahore High Court here on Thursday.

At the conference titled “Seerat-e-Nabi and Legal Requirements”, speakers said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a source of guidance and blessings for the entire humanity, and the Muslims can get rid of decadence by following in his footsteps. They said happiness and success could not be obtained by amassing wealth and luxuries of life but by following true principles and ethics. They said desires drive a man madly and put him on the way to disaster and only by adhering to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) one could become successful in his worldly life and the hereafter. Those addressed the conference included: Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais, Justice (r) Abdul Rehman, anchor person Oria Maqbool Jan, LHC Bar office-bearers Ch Noor Samand, jurists Asadullah Bhutto, Asad Manzoor, Ghulam Mustafa and Hassan Iqbal Warraich.