KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Ministers Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government is planning a result oriented work for street children with the collaboration of Unicef.

This he said while talking with a local delegation of Unicef in his office on Thursday. The adviser said that in the first phase in Karachi and in second phase in other districts of Sindh the street children will be protected through the help of local administration.

“We are trying to eliminate the curse of begging issue, problems. We will also take action against those people who are involved in this heinous crime by involving children in beggary profession,” he added.

Murtaza further said with the help of the Unicef we will redress the economic problems and their needs. We are planning for providing vocational training to the street children like welding, carpenter, auto mechanic, electrician and tailoring fields etc. “Children will be trained so that they may be made useful citizens of Pakistan in future,” he said.

The adviser thanked the Unicef delegation for taking interest in street children issues and they are feeling same pain and sympathy for the street children as we feel for our own children/kids.

He further added that first we will eliminate child beggary with the help of the Child Protection Authority and we will start from the old city areas like Saddar very soon, he concluded.

Meanwhile, during the talk to the media outside Sindh Assembly, Murtaza further said that has said that federal government should stop comedy and show seriousness towards national issues as it has completed 100 days.

He said that the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no agenda and just spending time. He said that fog has captured the political landscape of country since the PTI came into power.

He said that federal ministers were unaware of Pemra, Nepra abbreviations and MoU’s, while governor Sindh became very popular because of his boo-boo English on twitter.