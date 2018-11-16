Share:

SIALKOT - The government is making hectic efforts to provide maximum facilities to Haj pilgrims, said Khalid Javaid, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He stated this while addressing Haj Policy Consultative Workshop for Haj 2019 held at Govt Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Religious Harmony here the other day.

He added that the government was also bringing further betterment to these facilities in the light of the feedback and positive suggestions given by the last years’ Hajj pilgrims to facilitate the Pakistani Haj pilgrims during the Haj 2019.

Director Haj Lahore Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Incharge Haj Operation Sialkot Mujeeb Akbar Shah, senior journalists, and senior officials of the Minister of Religious Affairs attended the workshop.

The officials got positive suggestions and feedback from the Haj pilgrims who have recently performed the Haj obligation. They expressed full satisfaction over Haj arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan during Haj 2018.

Sikh Yatrees perform rites

A delegation of 57 male and female Sikh Yatrees from Australia visited Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh here on Thursday.

The Sikh Yatrees performed their religious rites; they also distributed sweets and gifs. They also refreshed their pre-partition memories.

They hailed the Pakistan government’s sincere efforts for religious freedom of the minorities and safeguarding the sacred places and Gurudawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan. They also thanked Pakistan for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees reaching here from different countries.

Earlier, the Sikh Yatrees had visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri here. Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (caretaker of Gurdawara Babey Di Beri) told The Nation that the Australian Sikh pilgrims performed their religious rites at Gurdawara, and distributing sweets and gifs there.