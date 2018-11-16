Share:

Lahore - Director General of Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed has stressed the need for avoiding self medication to check antibiotic resistance.

Addressing a symposium on antibiotic use organized by Hepatitis and Infection Control Program in collaboration with World Health Organization at a local hotel on Thursday, he said that self-medication of antibiotics should be discouraged as it yields negative impact on human health. Programme Manager Hepatitis & Infection Control Program Dr Zahida sarwar, Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Sohail, Additional Secretary Vertical Program Dr Saadain, Prof Ghayas-un- Nabi Tayyab, Dr Irfan Ahmed from WHO and representatives from Shukat Khanam Memorial Hospital, University of Veterinary Science and Agriculture Department attended the seminar.

Dr Munir Ahmed lamented that unnecessary use of antibiotics has increased up to 36 per cent in recent years. He said that Punjab would be the first province to adopt a comprehensive antimicrobial resistance policy. Dr Zahida Sarwar said that unnecessary use of antibiotics has become a global challenge. –Staff reporter