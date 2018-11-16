Share:

LAHORE (PR) Hutchison Ports Pakistan was presented the Container Terminal of the Year (South Asia) award at the inaugural Transport and Logistics Middle East Excellence Awards 2018. The country’s first deep-water container terminal was the only Pakistani company to be recognized at the ceremony, which was held in Dubai this week.

Organised by the news publication Transport and Logistics Middle East, the awards recognize and celebrate operational and technical excellence among the leaders in the transport and logistics industries in the Middle East and South Asian region.

Present at the ceremony were government dignitaries including Dr. Nabil Al Amudi, Minister of Transport, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, UAE; and Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Dubai Customs among others.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s first custom-built and deep-water container terminal, was recognized for its pioneering role in deep-water container handling in Pakistan and South Asia, including its introduction of innovative solutions -- all of which holds the potential to support the country’s shipping industry through savings of time and money.

“We are honoured to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to our commitment of excellence, efficiency and world-class service to our customers,” said Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager & Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

Through Hutchison Ports Pakistan, Pakistan’s economy stands to benefit immensely not only through the payment of port dues and other taxes and duties but through the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities, transfer of technology, skills development of Pakistani engineers and other technical employees, cost savings accruing to exporters and importers, and overall efficiencies in Pakistan’s trade by sea.