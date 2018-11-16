Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated Berk Ulas of Turkey in the semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship-II 2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday. Total 13 matches were played on the fourth day of the tournament. In the first semi-final of boys singles, third seed Huzifa beat Turkish Berk Ulas Enc 2-1. Huzaifa played superbly and won the first set 6-0, but he lost the second 1-6 while he bounced back in style to take the third set 6-0 to set final date with top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev, who beat Nauman Aftab of Pakistan in the second semi-final. In the girls singles first semi-final, third seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey breezed past Yiwendan Zhu of China while Russian fourth seed Nadezhda Khalturina stunned top seed Iranian Meshkatulzahra Safi in the second semis.–Staff Reporter