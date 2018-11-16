Share:

LAHORE (PR) The IDEAS has launched the biggest sale of the season that has hit all its outlets from 16th November, offering up to 70 percent off on everything for everyone.

The winter sale isn’t just about saving money, it’s a shopper’s dream portal, where you get all you crave at rates so low you won’t find a reason to say no. From unstitched fabric for men and women to shoes and bags, men’s apparel, ladies pret and home textiles, the company is offering up to 70 percent discounts on all that’s trending.

IDEAS aims to establish an everlasting bond of trust with customers through this shopping extravaganza, by providing them with an unforgettable shopping experience, where they can buy more for less.