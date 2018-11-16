Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said there is no military solution to Kashmir issue and India will have to initiate dialogues with Pakistan and people of Jammu to find a way for resolution of this conflict peacefully.

He made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course participants at Aiwan-e- Saddr here the other day. The delegation consisting of 14 faculty members Navy War College and 92 course participants including twenty officers from friendly countries is currently visiting Azad Jammu Kashmir as a part of their inland study tour.

President Masood Khan said that Pakistan always sought peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogues but India is adamant to settle the issue through military might by suppressing the voice of Kashmiri people for their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He went to say that India- Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir and now Indian obstinacy on Kashmir issue, inhuman atrocities in Kashmir and Indian shelling on civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) could bring both nuclear-armed state to the brink of another devastating war.

"It is high time for United Nations Secretary General to take a step forward and appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to the conflict of Kashmir and to ensure peace and stability in the region", he said.

"United Nations and world powers need to intervene in setting a stage for the resolution of Kashmir before the two nuclear states of India and Pakistan indulge in full fledged war which will be a monumental disaster that will engulf not only the region but large part of the world," President Khan emphasized.

About the draconian laws, like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) that give the total impunity to the Indian army in Kashmir, President said an Indian soldier can shoot to kill any at will and he will not be accountable to anybody or any agency for prosecution.

He said that recent report of United Nations' Commission for Human Rights on Kashmir followed by similar report compiled by All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group reflects that world is now realizing the gravity of unresolved Kashmir dispute. He added that another report on the state of human rights in Kashmir is being compiled by a committee of European Parliament.

Earlier President briefed the members of the delegation about functioning of AJK government, its administrative matters and priorities. The president said that reinforcing Kashmiri peoples' struggle for their right to self determination, providing better governance and efficient administration to the people of AJK and economic development of the liberated area are some of the priorities of AJK government.