GUJRAT/SIALKOT - Speakers at a seminar paid rich tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal-one of the most powerful sources of inspiration for the Muslim nation-urging the country's youth to dig deeper into his teachings and philosophy for inspiration and self-enlightenment as well as for helping the nation regain its glorious status.

The seminar titled "Suragh-e-Zindagi" was organized at UoG Hafiz Hayat Campus by SPEAKS Society of Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences as part of celebrations marking the 141st birth anniversary of the great Muslim poet, philosopher, and thinker of Pakistan.

Stressing the need for the revival of the message of Allama Iqbal, Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, the keynote speaker at the seminar, said: "The spirit of Iqbal's teachings and philosophy is a great source of inspiration for our youth. A proper and complete understanding of his ideas and philosophy is all what we need to take us back on the road to progress." He added: "Iqbal's focus of attention is the Muslim youth whose intellectual and spiritual awakening he keenly yearns for throughout his poetry."

Dr Tahir Aqil expressed his hope that the current generation of youth possessed the potential crucial for realising the dream of the great philosopher by adopting the pragmatic approach and ideas in their lives.

M Haider Meraj said: "Iqbal's philosophy is about self-awareness and self-recognition, and carries a message of universal appeal." Dean Dr Abdur Rehman said that the revival of Iqbal's teachings and ideas at higher education institutions would go a long way in the character building and intellectual awareness of the youth.

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid emphasized the need for today's youth to turn to Allama for inspiration as well as their intellectual, moral, and spiritual enlightenment. He equally stressed the need for promoting Iqbal's ideas to address the contemporary challenges faced by the country, describing his poetry and philosophy as the most remarkable source of enlightenment for all the generations to come. Coordinator SPEAKS Ayesha Nazeen thanked the participants in her address, and discussed the teachings of the great poet as "the most effective means of social reformation".

Among the guests of honour were department head Dr Ghulam Ali Bhatti, Director IT Dr Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Director Security Maj (retd) Raja Umar Yunus, Deputy Controller of Examinations Faisal Ijaz, a number of academics including Najeebur Rehman and Mubasshar Hussain. A large number of students also participated in the seminar. Tasadduq Hussain Waraich, a young faculty member, recited one of Iqbal's poems.

Students-Momina Shahzadi and Raabi Peter-threw light on various aspects of the life of the poet philosopher. A team of students led by Hamid staged a one-act play highlighting the significance of Iqbal's teachings.

On the other hand, the University of Sialkot (USKT) also organised a day-long national level "All Pakistan Mehfil-e-Mushaira" at USKT Auditorium to pay homage to great poet philosopher Allama Iqbal, the son of soil of Sialkot, on Thursday. Prominent poets from across Pakistan enthralled the audience by reciting their poetry.

A large number of students, their teachers, CEO of USKT Rehan Younus and Chairman BoG-USKT Faisal Manzur, Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi, Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs USKT) attended this mega event.

On the occasion, CEO Rehan Younus paid homage to the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal. He narrated that there was a great imagination of implementation, ethics, and spiritualism in Iqbal's poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal wanted human development through self or Khudi.

CEO Rehan Younus asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasised austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal. He added that Allama Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Chairman BoG-USKT Faisal Manzur stressed the need for following the teachings of Allama Iqbal to rid the country of various challenges.

He said that the teachings of Iqbal were no doubt the beacon of light for the entire world in the current circumstances.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ejaz Qureshi said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal showed guidance to maintain tolerance, peace, and stability in the society.