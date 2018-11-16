Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concern over the arrest spree in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The party has also expressed concern over deteriorating situation of prisoners in different jails including its incarcerated chairman Nayeem Khan who is languishing in infamous Tihar jail. A meeting of the JK National Front office-bearers was held at head office which was attended by all the central and district representatives. The prevailing situation of Indian Jammu Kashmir was discussed.

The speakers were unanimous in condemning the fresh arrest spree in nook and corner of the IHK which has created a fear among the people. Particularly the parents are very much scared about their sons who are being booked in false cases which ruin their careers. The youths are being asked to produce themselves in police stations, and it has created a horror among the youth. Particularly, the men in uniform have let loose a reign of fear ahead of the so called panchayat elections. This has added to the miseries of the people who are already victims of Indian brutalities.

During the meeting, the speakers remembered those languishing in jails including their chairman Nayeem Khan. They said: “Nayeem Khan and others are going through toughest times in jails, and their cases are delayed at judiciary level in order to prolong their detention. Most of the prisoners are suffering from serious ailments, and are not being provided with sufficient medical aid. The political prisoners of Kashmir including Nayeem Khan are the victims of political vendetta at the hands of the so-called rulers.”

The JKNF appealed to international human rights organisations to intervene by taking cognizance of the grave situation in Kashmir and the Kashmiri prisoners in different jails. “It is responsibility of such organisations to take note of the ongoing serious rights violations in Kashmir,” they said.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) has challenged the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 as being ‘ultra vires’ to the constitution, especially Article 19, which gives every citizen the right to freedom of speech and expression. In a petition, lawyer Yasser Latif Hamdani has argued that despite a lapse of two years the ministry is yet to frame rules under Section 37 of the PECA and continues to block online content with impunity and in violation of the requirements of the law.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom and the Ministry of Law and Justice through the deputy attorney general before adjourning the matter for three weeks.