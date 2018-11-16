Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Thursday met Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to convey him a special message of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of running the proceedings of the Upper House smoothly.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that the defence minister conveyed to the chairman Senate that the PM had assured his full cooperation to run the House smoothly. They agreed that the House should be run with mutual consultation.

The Prime Minister has upheld the sanctity of the House by timely taking notice of issues arising during the House proceedings as a result of verbal duel between the government and the opposition, the chairman Senate told the participants. “It is our duty to promote democratic values and uphold supremacy of the Parliament,” the chairman Senate said.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz and Federal Science and Technology Minister Azam Khan Swati also attended the meeting.

A cabinet meeting held on Thursday had discussed ruling of chairman Senate that barred Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to attend the remaining sittings of the on-going session until he apologises to the House over his behaviour. PM Imran Khan in the meeting had tasked the defence minister to resolve the matter.

The Senate on Wednesday witnessed rumpus when Chaudhry and oposition parties traded barbs against each other. The House has witnessed rumpuses for a number of times since the new government took over.