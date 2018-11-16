Share:

KARACHI - Police booked a lawyer for resorting to firing at his neighbours allegedly over sexual abuse of his son.

The incident took place within the limits of Sachal police station. Police officials said that advocate Khan Muhammad Shaikh opened fire at a house of his neighbor namely Javed after his fourteen-year-old son, Ghulam Murtaza complained him about subjecting him to a rape by Javed. According to Sachal SHO Farrukh Sheheryar, advocate Shaikh turned violent when he came to know about his son, pulled out his rifle and resorted firing at the suspect’s residence. The police also reached the site and registered a case against the accused Javed on the complaint of advocate Shaikh but the suspect had been managed to escape before the police raided a house. The police later registered another case against the advocate for resorting indiscriminate fire at the suspect’s house. Following the registration of the FIR, the advocate got bail from a court and later staged a protest over registration of a case against him.

A large number of fellow lawyers also joined and they later held a protest outside the District Courts, Malir which also caused of massive traffic jam. Extra contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and dispersed the protesters after peaceful negotiations.

Meanwhile, a man gunned down in an act of target killing in Orangi Town apparently over personal enmity at his hometown in Mansehra district. Police officials said that the incident took place at Mujahid Colony in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area when the victim was sitting near to his residence.

Police said that unidentified armed men on a motorcycle came close to him and escaped after shooting him multiple times. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was later identified as 35-year-old Ibrahim Gul Rehman. Police officials also reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to SHO Asif Munawar, deceased hailed from Mansehra district from where he had an old enmity with someone, adding that police suspected that the deceased was shot and killed over old enmity while a case has been registered against the unknown accused persons and further investigation was underway.