islamabad - Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) on Thursday said that government is going to revamp the entire health infrastructure of the city with the approximate expenditure of above 12 billion rupees.

The minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani said this in his maiden media talk held here where he talked about his plan to turn the federal city into a model health city for the country.

He emphasized that the ministry’s priority is to park all the scattered health departments under a single roof for the facilitation of patients.

He said ministry has decided to upgrade the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Regional Health Units (RHUs) of the city to reduce the burden on the four major hospitals of the city.

“There are 15 BHUs and three RHUs, which are underutilized the government will enhance the capacity to lessen the burden on the hospital,” said minister.

Along with upgrading of BHUs and RHUs for the rural area population of the city, minister also said that government is going to establish a new 330 beds hospital for the residents.

He said that the hospital will be constructed at Tarlai with the financial support of Saudi Arabia government which will be completed in around three months.

The total cost of the facility will amount to around Rs2.5billion.

He added that the government will also lay the foundation of first nursing university of the country, a project which was halted due to a land dispute with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The minister said that the nursing university was to be built on 225 kanal land with the cost of Rs10 billion but the land was not transferred to the ministry.

He said a board was formed by the ministry and it has been decided that the nursing university will be built on 215kanal land of National Institute of Health (NIH).

He added that the up-gradation of nursing department is the top priority of the government as the country is facing shortfall of nurses.

“A nursing task force has been formed to address the nursing department issues, while, Army medical units will be also requested to train the nurses,” he said.

Responding about the non-availability of facilities in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic the minister said that both hospitals are facing huge influx of patients.

“Hospitals are catering huge population,” he said.

The minister said that PIMS has been provided 15 dialysis machines so far and 25 more will be provided. He said the extension project of the Polyclinic hospital is in court and the government will initiate the construction soon the court matters are decided. He also added that ministry is going to launch the health card for the masses which will provide the healthcare facilities to 20million poor people in the country. He said that the health card will provide the medical treatment upto Rs250000 and in emergency the patient will get the medical aid upto Rs500000.

“02 million families will not get the cards in a single strike but in December the process will be initiated,” said minister.

The minister added that we are lagging behind in the preventive measures of the disease and government will work on the areas in strengthening the preventive system of the diseases.

He also said that NIRM hospital was also allotted less land than the government had paid for the facility which became hurdle in its extension.

He said in next month the ministry will cut the ribbon of its extension on 3000 square yard plot. He said a burn center will be built in extended building of the NIRM hospital.

The minister said that all the airports and seaports of the country will have the health desks for preventive measures of communicable diseases in the country.

Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani commenting about the issues of DRAP and PMDC said that both are the autonomous bodies and soon the bill for the legislation of these departments will be presented in the cabinet.

“Transparency and clarity will be ensured in the financial and administrative matters of both departments,” he said. Minister also said that health authority will be established to look the health related matters of the city.