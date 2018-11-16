Share:

On November 9,2018, the second round of the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan took place in the Russian capital at the level of deputy foreign ministers and special representatives from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan. India and the United States participated in the capacity of observers.

In accordance with the decision of the President of Afghanistan Mr. Ashraf Ghani the Afghan Government was represented by the Afghanistan High Peace Council. For the first time a delegation of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Qatar, took part in an event of this kind.

The main subject of discussions was the earliest possible launch of direct intra-Afghan peaceful dialogue in order to stabilize situation in that country. All participants of the Moscow format consultations agreed to continue discussions within the framework of this mechanism, which creates positive dynamic for further promotion of the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led national reconciliation process.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mr. Sergey Lavrov set the pitch of the meeting. In his welcome address he highlighted, that the Moscow format initiative isin the best interests of the people of Afghanistan, who suffer numerous casualties and hardships every day. “All countries in the region and the international community as a whole sincerely want to see the revival of a peaceful, independent and prosperous Afghan state free from terrorism and drug trafficking”, Mr. Lavrov said.

The Minister put a special emphasis that Afghanistan’s problems can only be settled politically through the attainment of national accord and this should involve all parties to the conflict. In this regard, he welcomed the delegations of the Afghanistan High Peace Council and the Taliban and underscored that their presence at the event could create favourable conditions for the launch of direct talks between the government, the Taliban and representatives of broad public as well as political forces in Afghanistan.

Sergey Lavrov admitted that much remains to be done in the process of reconciliation and said that Russia, being the organizer of the consultations, is ready to put its own input. He pointed out that Moscow sees its role in working together with its regional partners and Afghanistan’s friends to facilitate constructive intra-Afghan dialogue. “Clearly, there are many obstacles we will have to overcome on this path, including the sides’ mutual complaints and mistrust”, stated the Minister. In this context, he expressed hope that every responsible politician will be guided not by personal or group intentions but by the interests of the people of Afghanistan. The Minister reassured the participants that Russia deeply empathises with the suffering of the Afghan people, and is resolved to do everything it can to help them turn a new page in the history of Afghanistan.

The Russian Foreign Minister underscored that the threat of international terrorism is familiar to all participants of the Moscow format consultations. “ISIS as the spearhead of terrorists, supported by its foreign patrons, has tried to turn Afghanistan into a bridgehead for its expansion into Central Asia and the whole of our vast region”, he said. Sergey Lavrov was confident that the countries and the multilateral organizations, which are active in the region, must help the people of Afghanistan to foil these plans and root out the terrorist threat.

In his final remarks, the Minister expressed hope for frank and open discussion among the participants of the consultations. He said that Russia stands for the preservation of a unified and indivisible Afghanistan where all of the country’s ethnic groups will live happily at peace with each other. “I do not doubt for a second that this approach is shared by the other participants of the Moscow format and that all of us are acting in the fundamental interests of the Afghan people. We must not think in terms of geopolitical games, which can only make Afghanistan an area of international rivalry with grave consequences for the Afghans and their neighbours”, concluded the Russian Foreign Minister.

Summing up the results of the consultations, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Mr. Zamir Kabulov said that the meeting of the Moscow format was a unique event since the official envoys of the Taliban Movement took part in it. Mr. Kabulovpointed out “the very fact that representatives of warring parties had a discussion at the same table is very useful for finding future solution to Afghanistan’s conflict. We believe that it was the first, albeit modest, step on the path of launching a full-scale peace process”.

By the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan