BEIJING - At least six information technology (IT) companies from Pakistan set up a stall at the Belt and Road pavilion in China’s largest hi-tech fair opened in Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong province. These companies were shortlisted and facilitated by PSEB for participation in the fair. “It is a great opportunity for our company to explore business opportunities and seeking partnership from Chinese entrepreneurs,” according to Hussnain Khorshied, Business Analyst of Stella Technology. It has set up a stall along with five other IT companies including Zekab, Export Hub, Eziline, Live Greeter and Techverx from Pakistan. “We are looking forward to taking benefit from the experience of Chinese companies which are ahead of us in IT sector,” he added. The event has drawn more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and it will continue for five days with the theme “New Development Concept for High-Quality Growth” at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

Covering a total area of 120,000 square meters, 12 exhibition zones feature hi-tech products in environmental protection, biological sciences, new energy, new materials, military and civil integration, and sensor technology.

The Belt and Road pavilion has drawn exhibitors from 27 countries, the most since the pavilion was set up in 2015.

The comprehensive exhibitions showcase the products brought by enterprises, universities, scientific research institutions, innovation centers and incubation centers.

Professional exhibitions cover fields of IT, energy conservation, environmental protection, new energy, green building, new materials, smart medical health, aerospace science and technology, photoelectricity, smart city, advanced manufacturing, military and civilian integration, sensor technology and IT applications.

More than 1,000 new products and technologies make debut including the proton therapy demonstration device created by the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, and the world’s first self-driving solution with laser radar.

Fair organizers have arranged paired meetings between overseas purchasers and domestic hi-tech companies, and investigation tours for international exhibitors.

Since its debut in 1999, CHTF has become an important window for China’s high-tech sector and the most efficient high-tech trading platform, known as the “No. 1 Fair of China's Science and Technology”.