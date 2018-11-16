Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan has said that a number of queries had been raised pursuant to notifications issued to 18 international non-governmental organisations on October 2 about rejection of their registration applications and closure of operations.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said “Broadly, 3 concerns have been highlighted. One, there is lack of clarity or insufficient information on grounds for rejection. Second, INGO registration process is non-transparent. Third, the decision on closure of operations would somehow constrain the space for INGOs and civil society in Pakistan,” he said.

He added: “We have carefully reviewed these concerns. Firstly, we remain committed to pursuing an open and transparent INGO policy, which is underpinned by national laws, rules and regulations. There is an inter agency mechanism that is mandated inter alia to examine applications for registration, review necessary documentation, undertake monitoring and evaluation and attend to appeals.”

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan’s INGO policy framework was fully aligned with nationally-determined development priorities and needs. “We recognise and appreciate assistance from the donor community and INGOs,” he said.

Secondly, he said, in accordance with universally-recognised principles and practice, every state had the right to define laws, policies and regulatory frameworks, keeping in view national context, circumstances and needs.

“In terms of concerns regarding lack of clarity or insufficient information on grounds for rejection, we believe that such concerns primarily have arisen from misunderstanding. In our view, the grounds for rejection are clearly laid out in the policy document provisions,” the spokesperson said.

With regard to transparency, he said, “Our policy framework is very transparent. All information on registration requirements, required documentation, policy document, memorandum of understanding and details about funding, monitoring, disclosure, review and appeals mechanism are available on the Ministry of Interior’s online portal. Moreover, all requirements of due process were met. All 18 INGOs were given right to appeal and opportunity to provide additional details and discuss mutual concerns.”

As for shrinking space, Faisal said that the evidence was contrary to assertions. Out of 141 that applied for registration since October 2015, applications of 74 INGOs had been approved. This figure shows over 50 percent approval rate. The numbers do not count applications of other INGOs which are being processed, he said.

He said that the approved INGOs were from all regions of the world. “They are operating freely in Pakistan and contributing to realisation of national development priorities,” he added.