KARACHI - The provincial government on Thursday has imposed a ban throughout the province on pillion riding, use of loud speaker and assembly of five or more persons ahead of the security arrangements and in order to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).

“The ban has been imposed on the use of loud speakers, pillion ridding, carrying or processing or playing of provocative audio, video cassettes and material provocative speeches and inciting sectarian hatred, and assembly of five or more persons except Chup Tazia Juloos and rallies and gathering to be held in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi,” reads a notification issued by the provincial home department.

“The ban, which has been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC will remain in effect until 20th Rabiul Awwal 1440 AH.”

The ban shall not be applicable on the journalists, police personnel, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies as well as security guards of the registered private security companies during their duty hours and employees of essential services, the notification read.