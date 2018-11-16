Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq attended a meeting of Board of Management of Punjab Judicial Academy and directed the completion of PJA’s Kala Shah Kaku campus by 2019.

During the meeting it was decided that the construction work of Kala Shah Kaku campus of Punjab Judicial Academy would be completed till the end of current year. It was also decided that funds if required requirement would be got from the Finance Department. Besides Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq, Justice Sardar Shameem and District and Sessions Judge Abid Hussain Qureshi were among the attendees.

The PJA’s Kala Shah Kaku campus is a piece of land measuring 393 Kanals,7 Marlas has been acquired at the cost of Rs93.921 million. In phase-I the new building will have proper teaching and boarding facilities with separate hostels for male and female trainee officers, a Sports Complex having a swimming pool, badminton and squash courts, gymnasium, volleyball and basket ball grounds, medical centre, with spacious parking and lawns. On May 25, 2013, a ceremony for laying foundation stone of the Punjab Judicial Academy at Mauza Kallar near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange was held. Then chief justice of Lahore High Court Justice Umar Ata Bandial was the chief guest while Honorable Judges of LHC, Director General of Academy, Justice (R) Syed Jamshed Ali and and former Director General had graced the occasion.