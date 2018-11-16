Share:

islamabad - The Margalla police seem to have covered up a traffic accident involving car under use of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Jodat Ayyaz which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. According to the heirs of the deceased, the facts have not been reflected in the FIR.

The accident took place on November 12 at around 8:30pm near street 32 sector F-8/1 not far from the office of Islamabad Traffic Police. According to the FIR registered a day later on November 13 on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Irfan Ahmed Sidiqui, a car bearing registration number CJ-102 which was being driven by an unknown driver hit Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (60) who later died during treatment in hospital. According to the FIR, the driver fled the scene. The police booked the unknown driver under section 279, 427, 320 of the PPC with no mention of the identity of the driver and the ownership of the vehicle.

However, according to the sources, the vehicle which hit the bike-rider was under use of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Jodat Ayyaz and was being driven on the wrong side before hitting the victim. Jodat Ayyaz was transferred from DC Islamabad to the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi a few weeks ago. The police though impounded the vehicle, detached its number plates to prevent disclosure of vehicle owner’s identity.

According to Subhan Ahmed and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui, son and brother of the deceased respectively, the vehicle belonged to Jodat Ayyaz.

In an attempt to hide the facts relating to the accident, they said, the police neither mentioned the owner of the vehicle in the FIR nor about the vehicle being driven on the wrong side.

The brother has appealed to the high ups to provide them justice.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have recovered three dead bodies from different areas of the capital. Aabpara police recovered dead body of a young man from near to Ali Market in sector G-7/2 here.

Loi Bher police station recovered dead body of a woman while Bhara Kahu police recovered the body of a young boy. According to the police sources, all the three persons were killed by torture.

However, their identity is yet to be ascertained.

Furthermore, an 18-year old girl committed suicide in the limits of Loi Bher police station. The police is investigating the matter.