SAMBRIAL - Police, on a tip-off, raided the marriage ceremony of an underage couple-children of labourers-at the farmhouse of a local landlord here the other day.

The police arrested 12-year-old girl Misbah (the bride), 14-year-old boy Waris (the bridegroom), their parents, Nikah Khawan, and other participants of the wedding ceremony, and took them to police station for investigation.

According to police, a group of labourers worked in the fields of a local landlord, and they lived at his farmhouse where they had organised the marriage ceremony of their underage children which the police foiled. Shahid Gujjar, Station House Officer, Sambrial Model Police Sation, told the media that the police would take action against responsible persons as per law.

Later, the police released all the suspects, saying that they could not register case of child marriage as they had no concrete evidence of Nikah. However, Misbah, 12, confirmed her marriage while answering to the questions of local journalists.