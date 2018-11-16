Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh general secretary and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh has said that in Sindh province opposition political workers are being targeted through police.

Talking to media before the start of Sindh Assembly session here Thursday he said dangerous water of factories is being released into Keenjhar Lake. He said that the RO plants on Manchar Lake on non-functional. He said that in Sindh the government schools lack capacity to teach children.

He said political workers are being harassed through police but we are not afraid of it and I will continue to raise voice against it. He said they can start investigation against him any time and he will welcome it.

Haleem said despite the court orders the government of Sindh did not give powers to the IGP.

He said that the government wants to keep the IGP under the home department. He said there is no police order in this province.

The PTI leader said some police officers are playing the role of Kamdars. However, in consultation with leader of opposition Firdous Shamim he deputed Deputy arliamentary leader to MPA Aslam Abro.