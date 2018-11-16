Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a countrywide student poster competition in connection with the International First Aid Day that is celebrated in September every year under different themes.

The purpose of this competition was to raise awareness among the people about the need for first aid training and to motivate them to receive training to save precious human lives during emergency situations. The National Headquarters received a total of 2,295 posters out of which 283 came from the PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch, 280 from Sindh, 172 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 277 from Balochistan, 116 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 491 from Punjab, and 113 from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Social media contributed 563 posters. The jury comprised senior artists and the representatives of ICRC and PRCS. There were three positions each in category I and category II. The award distribution ceremony was organized at the Fatima Jinnah Auditorium that was addressed by Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saeed said first aid training contributed a lot towards saving human lives. He appreciated the holding of poster completion and renewed his commitment to accomplish the Society’s mission of ensuring a first aid trainer in every home. Vice Chairman PRCS Dr Nagibullah Malik said the First Aid Training (FAT) program was the flagship program of the PRCS and he felt proud to say that the program was running successfully in all parts of the country.

Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed spoke in detail about different ongoing programs of the PRCS. He said encountering emergency situations was not something unusual but part and parcel of human life during which one felt the need for immediate first aid.

“The severity and intensity of impact diminishes when one is properly trained in first aid,” he said. Head of Delegation ICRC Reto Stocker and former IG Islamabad Tahir Alam Khan also spoke on the occasion. Later, prizes were distributed among the winners. In the children category, Hafiz Ayesha Siddiqa from Jhang won the first prize, Sher Shah from Kohat stood second and Ali Arbab Khan from AJK stood third. In the second category, Ayesha Riaz from the Punjab, Saadia Zulfiqar from AJK stood second and Abbas Khan from the KP province stood third. On this occasion, five best performers were also awarded with certificates and prizes.