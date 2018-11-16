Share:

FAISALABAD/HAFIZABAD - All necessary arrangements have been made to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with befitting manner in a peaceful environment, said Faisalabad Division Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch.

Addressing a meeting of Divisional Peace Committee here, he appreciated the remarkable services of the peace committee members and vibrant role of religious scholars for maintaining peace and religious harmony. He said that the sacred month of Rabiul Awal was equal respectable for all the Muslims and its sanctity should be maintained at all cost. He explained that the suggestions of Ulema were being welcomed for the improvement of security and in administrative matters. He appealed for promoting love, fraternity, tolerance, unity, and religious harmony by Ulema through sermons at mosques.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, and other officers also attended the meeting.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar paid rich tributes to the exemplary cooperation of the members of the peace committee, and said all-out resources would be utilized for the protection of the events being held in connection with Rabiul Awal. “However, the volunteer guards should also be remained active by the organisers of the events to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of Islam and country. He said that discipline and law should be followed while celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi which was requirements of deep love with the Prophet (SAWW).

During the meeting, members of the peace committee identified some issues relating to the arrangements of Eid Miladun Nabi, and said that a close eye should be kept on objectionable banners and wall chalking.

At the end, prayers for peace, prosperity, and development of the country and nation were offered.

Ulema including Sahibzada Zahid Mehmud Qasmi, Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, and Maulana Riaz Kharal attended the meeting.

Similarly, preparations are afoot at brisk pace to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Hafizabad district with religious fervour and enthusiasm by different social and religious organisations.

The streets are being decorated with multicoloured flags and buntings and most of the buildings are kept illuminated during the nights. Various religious organisations have started preparing replicas of Ka’aba and Masjid-e-Nabvi which will be erected at different chowks. Different religious organisations would take out processions on Wednesday next to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in a befitting manner.

In this regard, a meeting of District Peace Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza in which Ulema of different schools of thought participated. The DC stressed upon the participants to struggle to ensure peaceful conditions in the district during Rabiul Awal. The Ulema assured the DC of their cooperation. Besides, the district police have also made foolproof arrangements.

Meanwhile, a Na’atia Mushaira was held here under the auspices of Bazm-i-Na’at Pakistan in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi. The poets including Abdul Ghani Taib, Dr Zaheer Akbar Mirza, Sarfraz Taimoor Qadri, Qari Noorul Mubeen, Arsalan Shahid, Khalid Hussain Noshahi, Imran Wakeel, Rana Adeel Maqbool, Asghar Ali Asghar, Mehmood Ahmed Sehar, Qazi Awais Madni, and Areebul Hassan recited their Na’at paying glowing tributes to the great Benefactor (SAWW) of the whole mankind. The function was chaired by Khalid Hussain Khalid Noshahi.