KARACHI - Provision of clean drinking water to citizen falls in the domain of fundamental rights and no compromise will be made on it, Sindh Water Commission (SWC) ruled on Thursday.

The commission was head by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim made this observation while taking up the issue of road cutting to stop supply of polluted water in Gulistan-e-Jahuar, which triggered a dispute between Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and Cantonment Board Faisal. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and officials of the KW&SB appeared in the proceedings of the commission.

Justice Hani declared that commission wouldn't let the departments to cause sufferings to the common man due to their internal disputes. The KW&SB officials submitted in the commission that board has to seek the permission of cantonment board for even rectifying the water valve and complained that staff of cantonment also takes away the machinery of the water board while carrying out the repair work.

The cantonment CEO refuted the claim of water board and told the commission and said that board would comply with the orders of the commission on this matter.

Justice Hani said that cantonment board has to implement our orders otherwise commission has the option to send the matter to apex court.

Meanwhile, the commission ordered KW&SB, K-Electric and Sindh Building Control Authority to submit the replies in a week time over illegal water connections in under construction buildings in Lyari area. The commission issued these orders on the application of opposition leader in District South Council Abdullah Dasliti, who sought the commission's intervention about the illegal water connections to under construction buildings.