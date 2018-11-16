Share:

LAHORE - PTI candidates Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Aizdi captured on Thursday the two Punjab Senate seats, vacated by the PML-N representatives.

Young Waleed is the grandson of Allama Muhammad Iqbal while Seemi is the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen.

They defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz contestants Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar with a slim margin of eight votes each.

According to unofficial results Waleed Iqbal got 184 votes against 176 of Saud Majeed in the secret balloting. Seemi Aizdi received 183 votes against Saira Tarar’s 175 votes cast on the reserved seat.

A total of 367 votes of the valid 369 votes were cast during the polling held at the Punjab Assembly. Seven and nine votes were rejected in Waleed-Majeed and Seemi-Saira contest respectively.

After announcement of results, Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Aizdi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing confidence in them.

Talking to media, they said they will live up to expectations of the party as senators and would act to protect interest of country and the nation by sharing their input in the matters put up before the upper house. They also thanked the members for voting them.

The narrow margin of defeat shows that the PML-N has improved its vote tally in this election despite losing both the seats.

Earlier, the opposition party had lost to the ruling PTI the October 2 polls for a single senate seat from Punjab, vacated by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, with a margin of 12 votes.

Saud Majeed claimed before the media that three of the seven rejected votes were also his.

The PTI with the strength of 180 members stands at the top in the Punjab Assembly. It also has the support of 10 members of its coalition partner - PML-Q. Two of the total four independents had announced their support for the PTI candidates for yesterday’s election.

Thus the PTI candidates had the backing of 192 votes but their strength was diluted to 184 and 183 due rejected votes and possibly because of two votes going to the opponent candidates.

PML-N, on the other hand, has 169 MPAs. It also had the support of seven PPP members thereby having the total strength of 174 votes. However, Saud got two and Saira one additional votes.

The PML-N believes these extra votes came from the ruling camp and it was an expression of the growing ‘cracks’ in the coalition rule.

On coalition cracks, the PML-N is taking the key from a recent video leak of a meeting between the coalition partners wherein PML-Q leader Tahir Bashir Cheema was shown grumbling against the PTI appointed Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar over his alleged interference in his constituency.

Punjab Speaker and PML-Q Punjab President Ch Pervez Elahi was seen endorsing his party man, asking Jehangir Treen to ‘put a check on Sarwar.’

After the video leak, Pervez Elahi had told the media that members would vent their fury during secret ballots if their grievances were not taken care of.

The coalition partners however have denied any rift in their ranks and the same feelings were expressed by PML-Q leader and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while talking to this scribe in Assembly premises.

Raja said that coalition was intact and strong and all reports of any cleavage in it were wrong. He also said that all PML-Q members of the Assembly were there to vote for the PTI candidates.

Earlier during the polling hours, the PML-N members complained they were not being allowed to enter the chamber to cast their vote.

Pir Ashraf, Maulana Ghayyasuddin and Ch Shehbaz among few other N Parliamentarians protested that the door to the chamber has been shut down to check their entry. However later on they were allowed to go inside and cast vote.

On another occasion, an unpleasant scene was seen when security persons deputed to Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were stopped by the Assembly security staff at the main gate.

The situation made Hamza furious who chastised the assembly staff, alleging that his guards were stopped on the instance of Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi.

But overall the polling continued smoothly from 9am to 4pm.