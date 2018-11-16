Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Negligence on the part of health authorities is now taking its toll on public health as the quacks and unqualified medical practitioners in the district are playing with the precious lives of innocent people who do not have access to quality healthcare.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the Health Department is totally unaware of the number-increasing rapidly-of patients suffering from hepatitis, cancer, diabetes, TB, thalassaemia, heart, and other deadly diseases. Each year, the government shows expenditures worth billions of rupees for the eradication of dengue, influenza, and other contagious diseases; nevertheless, the people dying every year of these diseases are also in hundreds which the government is oblivious of.

In Bahawalpur district, Punjab Healthcare Commission has failed to even complete the registration of private hospitals due to which hospitals and clinics being run in rural areas have become 'slaughter houses'. It has been learnt that hospitals and operation theatres have been established in residential houses and shops where unqualified nurses and dispensers-posing as doctors-treat patients. Healthcare at state-run hospitals is miserable which has caused the poor people to be fleeced by quacks playing with people's health under different labels i.e. dispensers, nurses, midwives, etc.

Similarly, pathology laboratories and franchise medicine shops are also in the race of enhancing their sales. People, who are supposed to be Messiah, are sucking blood out of people. Doctors are getting rich by accepting commissions from pharmaceutical companies. The administration seems helpless against these influential doctors. The District Headquarters Hospital, Rural Health Centres, and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals have a very disappointing situation when it comes to the provision of medical facilities. There is an acute shortage of staff at public hospitals as compared to the number of patients. Each year, the government allocates funds worth millions of rupees for maintenance of doctors' residences while the fact is that all their expenses are afforded by the pharmaceutical companies which earn profits through sale of their products prescribed by the doctors. There are also reports that the equipment, which the government had bought for public hospitals, is being used in private hospitals.

People have demanded action from Punjab chief minister, health minister, Bahawalpur division commissioner, and deputy commissioner against quacks in the district. They have also demanded that the government improve medical facilities at public hospitals.