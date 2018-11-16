Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Thursday stated that successful launch of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system will increase the confidence of more investors to invest in the transport sector of the province.

This he said in a meeting with three member delegation of the World Bank headed by Olivier Le Ber who called on him at Sindh Secretariat.

The chief secretary further stated that improving law and order situation will further increase the confidence of the investors. The meeting was briefed about the progress of green Line, orange line and yellow line bus projects of the metropolitan.

The World Bank delegation lauded the interest of the Sindh government towards early completion of the transport projects. The chief secretary stated that Sindh government wants to give relief to the people in terms of efficient commuting and transportation.

“After successful launch of BRT in Karachi same project will be replicated in other parts of the province,” he said.

Mumtaz further stated that traffic management department will also be made effective. “BRT is designed to move large number of the people from maximum parts of the city quickly and safely” he added. He further said that the aim of the BRT is to link different parts of the city into a well managed network.