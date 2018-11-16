Share:

LAHORE- Remington Pharma overpowered Olympia to qualify for the final of Baroque Polo Cup 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals while Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed one. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monno struck two goals and Ghulan Mustafa Monno hit one.

Remington Pharma scored the opening goal of the match through Raja Temur, who successfully converted a 30-yard penalty. Olympia then fully dominated the entire chukker as they hammered a hat-trick with Abdul Rehman Monnoo slamming in two goals and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo one - all were field goals.

It was all that Olympia could get from the match as Remington Pharama dominated rest of the three chukkers and never allowed their opponents to score even a single goal. The winning side thwarted two more goals in the second chukker - one each by Raja Temur and Dr Faisal, while they hammered a hat-trick in the third chukker to take an unassailable 6-3 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, Remington Pharma succeeded in adding one more in their total tally, having 7-3 lead which remained intact till the end and they won the match 7-3 and also earned a place in the main final. Alman Jalil Azam and Malik Azam Hayat Noon officiated the match as field umpires.

In another match of the day, Bilal Steel outpaced Black Horse Paints by 9-6½ to qualify for the subsidiary final. Ahmed Zubair Butt displayed outstanding polo skills and played heroic role in his team’s triumph. He fired in fantastic five goals for the winning side while Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a hat-trick and Ali Riaz struck one.

From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a quartet while Abu Bakar Siddique and Daniyal Sheikh converted one goal apiece. Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana and Taimur Ali Malik supervised the match as field umpires. Tomorrow (Friday), Guard Group will take on Newage/Diamond Paints in a crucial match at 3:00pm, where the winners will book berth in the main final and the losing side will earn a place in the subsidiary final against Bilal Steel.