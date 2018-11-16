Share:

islamabad - According to a report launched on Thursday, a person is killed or badly injured in a road accident in Pakistan every five minutes.

The economic cost of such is estimated to be 3-5 percent of Pakistan’s total GDP.

The data, however, is inconsistent with available official records. The report reasons that the data is under-reported as the prevailing definition of traffic fatality in Pakistan; ‘died at the scene of the accident’ varies with that of international standards. As per international definition, death at the scene applies also to ‘died within 30 days of road traffic accident’.

The report maintained further that the number and proportion of serious injuries is also unknown because there is no national consensus of serious injury definitions. According to the report, only the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), which owns the most reliable data, there are 1548 fatalities on the 2182km of national highways and 473 on the 679kms of motorways during 2013-2016.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Communication, Murad Saeed has launched said National Road Safety Strategy (2018-2030) with the aim of saving 6000 lives that would otherwise be lost in road crashes.

The strategy, supported by a technical assistance grant by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), and administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), outlines series of road safety action plans to be implemented up to 2030.

The strategy addresses all roads, vehicles and road users, especially the particularly vulnerable such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, drivers and passengers in three-wheeled vehicles, and children.

Some of the key actions that the government of Pakistan will implement include improving the safety standard of roads and vehicles, increasing the use of helmets and seat belts, enhancing driver licensing standards particularly for commercial drivers, running awareness campaigns and ensuring that victims of road crash throughout Pakistan have access to high quality emergency medical care.

State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that Road Safety is a major public health issue in Pakistan and maintained that the said strategy can establish the foundations for safer road travel that will benefit future generations.

He stress upon the proper implementation of this strategy and assured that he would seek periodical reports from concerned departments in this regards.

Head of Economic Growth Group of DFID Ms. Patricia Seex said; “Estimates suggest there are at least 30,000 deaths on Pakistan’s roads every year. In partnership with the ADB and the government of Pakistan, we are committed to improving the policy and regulatory environment governing the transport sector– including ensuring safety of road networks.”

Addressing the event, ADB’s Deputy Country Director for Pakistan, Mr. Sunil Mitra stressed the importance of sustained efforts on road safety, saying “The launch of the Strategy today is an excellent start, but efforts need to be sustained over a long period of time.”

He also called on all arms of government, industry sector and civil society to work in close cooperation to improve the safety of all road users - drivers, motorcyclists, passengers’ pedestrians and bicycle riders- across the country;

The Secretary Communications Mr Shoaib Ahmed Sidiqqui, Chairman National Highway Authority Mr Jawad Rafique Malik, IG National Highways and Motorways Police Mr Allah Dino Khowaja, DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Mr Rizwan Naseer was present on the occasion.

Pakistan’s rapid economic growth and expanding road infrastructure requires a significant improvement in the safety of road transport system through better roads, safe travel speeds, safe vehicles and improved safety awareness and compliance of all those who travel on roads.