Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to a report launched on Thursday, in every five minutes, someone is killed or badly injured in road traffic crash in Pakistan while the economic cost is estimated at 3-5 percent of the country’s total GDP.

The data however is inconsistent with available official record for which the report reasoned that the same was under-reported as the prevailing definition of traffic fatality in Pakistan, died on the spot, is quite below the international standard of recording the road causalities as died within 30 days of road traffic accident.

The report maintained further that the number and proportion of serious injuries was also unknown because there was no uniform nationally-agreed serious injury definition.

The report states that according to National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), which owns the most reliable data, there are 1,548 fatalities on the 2182 kilometres of national highways and 473 on the 679 kilometres of motorways during 2013-2016.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed launched National Road Safety Strategy (2018-2030) with the aim of saving 6,000 lives that would otherwise be lost in road crashes.

The strategy, supported by technical assistance grant by UK’s Department of International Development (DFID), and administered by Asian Development Bank (ADB), outlines series of road safety action plans to be implemented up to 2030.

The strategy addresses all roads, vehicles and all road users, especially those particularly vulnerable such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, drivers and passengers in three-wheeled vehicles, and children.

Some of key actions that the government would implement include improving safety standard of roads and vehicles, increasing use of helmets and seat belts, enhancing driver licensing standards, particularly for commercial drivers, running awareness campaigns and ensuring that victims have access to high-quality emergency medical care.

Murad Saeed said that road safety was a major public health issue in Pakistan, adding that the strategy could establish foundations for safer road travel that will benefit future generations.

He stressed for proper implementation of the strategy and assured that he would seek periodical reports from concerned departments in this regards. Head of Economic Growth Group of DFID Patricia Seex said: “Estimates suggest there are at least 30,000 deaths on Pakistan’s roads every year. In partnership with the ADB and the government of Pakistan, we are committed to improving policy and regulatory environment governing transport sector including ensuring safety of road networks”.

Addressing the event, ADB Deputy Country Director for Pakistan Sunil Mitra stressed the importance of sustained efforts on road safety, saying ‘the launch of the strategy today is an excellent start, but efforts need to be sustained over a long period of time’. He also called on all arms of government, industry sector and civil society to work in close cooperation to improve the safety of all road users – drivers, motorcyclists, passengers’ pedestrians and bicycle riders- across the country.

Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmed Sidiqqui, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawad Rafique Malik, IG National Highways and Motorways Police Allah Dino Khowaja and DG Rescue 1122 Punjab Rizwan Naseer was present on the occasion.

Pakistan’s rapid economic growth and expanding road infrastructure create an opportunity to significantly improve the safety of the road transport system through better roads and roadsides, safe travel speeds, safe vehicles and improved safety awareness and compliance of all people who travel on our roads.

=======