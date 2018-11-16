Share:

BEIJING:- A Chinese research team has unveiled its concept design of a huge electron positron collider, which could be used in solving many problems in physics. The Circular Electron Positron Collider (CEPC), with a perimeter of 100 km, could help scientists study the properties of the Higgs particle, the early evolution of the universe, the loss of antimatter and search for dark matter, said Wang Yifang, director of the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The discovery of Higgs particle on the Large Hadron Collider in Europe in 2012 ushered in a new era of particle physics.–Xinhua