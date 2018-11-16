Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Serena Hotels hosted a Lucky Draw Ceremony following an eight-day Turkish Food Festival to announce the winner of two return tickets for Istanbul with a two-night stay at the Ç?ra?an Palace Kempinski Istanbul. The Embassy of Turkey has also arranged a waiver on the Turkish Visa application service charges from Gerry’s International and access to Executive Lounge. Selim Ecirli, General Manager, and Muhammad Umer Khan, Sales Manager Islamabad and North Pakistan, from Turkish Airlines represented the sponsor of the airline tickets.

Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel, drew the winning coupon from the ballot box and announced the fortunate recipient who enjoyed a lavish spread of Turkish cuisine, and won a fabulous luxury vacation at the only Ottoman imperial palace and hotel on the Bosphorus, Ç?ra?an Palace Kempinski. The hotel is unique in its splendid style, superb location, fascinating view and superb hospitality.