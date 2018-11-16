Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday asked Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to hand over administrative control of Frere Hall to the provincial government because it wanted to establish a library or museum there.

Furnishing answers during the question hour in Sindh Assembly, Shah said that Frere Hall Karachi is protected under Antiquities Act 1975 and cannot be given for commercial purposes, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-government organisation to preserve the hall earlier this year. He said that despite the MoU, no work is being done. In fact, the NGO has started demanding funds from the city government.

“Just after the MoU was signed between the NGO and the local government, I had written a letter to mayor and asked him to give administrative control of the hall to the provincial government but to no avail,” the minister said. He requested the lawmakers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to ask Akhtar to hand over the hall to the Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department. He suggested that all members of the assembly could raise this demand collectively by passing a resolution on the issue.

However, the minister’s proposal was turned down by MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan who said the provincial government had already kept the powers of the mayor. He argued that any heritage sites could be given for healthy activity for the public unless it is not damaging the site, adding that Governors’ Houses had been opened for public.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman questioned the performance of the local government department, asking what is it doing if the mayor is not cooperating with it.

Replying to a query of the PTI lawmaker Omar Omari, the minister admitted that the Sindh festival should not have been held at Mohenjo Daro which is also the heritage sight.

Also, Shah vowed to promote tourism in the province, saying that the provincial government was making efforts to facilitate everyone who wishes to see the attractive sites of Sindh. He informed that rest rooms are being set up at Manchar Lake, Nara Canal and other places. He added that the department has established 14 museums across the province.

Grand Democratic Alliance Nusrat Sehar Abbasi asked the minister to apprise the members of the reasons for a ‘nominal’ number of tourists. “Is the department not capable enough or is there no will?” she asked. The minister termed the hot weather of Sindh as a major reason for modest number of tourists, saying that climate changes affected tourism across the world. “A big number of people comes from October to January at will and we cannot bound anyone to visit as per our desire,” he said.

To another question asked by PTI’s Rabistan Khan, Shah said the responsibility of preserving Sahiban Mahal, the site situated at Tando Bhago in District Badin and resembling Agra’s Taj Mahal, lied with the owner as it is a private property. “Sahiban Mahal has not been devastated, however it was not given due care,” informed the minister.