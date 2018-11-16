Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has constituted a special task force to ensure vaccination of all kids including schoolchildren against polio and the force has been empowered to seal the premises and get registered cases against the owners or administrators of the schools if they prevent polio teams from vaccinating the children.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik took this initiative after receiving complaints against the administration of HN School and another institution that did not let polio teams enter the premises. The health sources claimed that the administration of HN Schools Police Line Branch and another private school in Haram Gate area denied polio teams’ entry.

Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer Nasir Shehzad Dogar visited both the institutions, and got the kids vaccinated under his supervision. He issued strict warning to the administrators of the schools. He said that Pakistan was one of the few countries in the world where polio virus still existed. He said: “We need to eliminate the virus to protect our generations from this crippling disease.” He said that the polio vaccine was quite safe and according to international standards. He asked the parents and citizens to get their kids vaccinated without any fear as it was the only way to prevent their kids from permanent disability.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT CONTINUES

The operation against encroachments is underway as teams of district administration cleared Gulshan Market and Shah Rukan-e-Alam areas of illegal constructions, handcarts, sheds, and stalls on Thursday.

The teams led by AC City Qazi Mansoor were consisted of MDA, Municipal Corporation and district administration, who used heavy machinery to remove encroachments. Talking to the traders on this occasion, Qazi Mansoor said that every single inch of government property would be retrieved from the illegal occupants. He added that an indiscriminate operation had been launched against the Qabza Mafia and it would continue till complete recovery of government land. He asked traders to support district administration in recovering the land from the grabbers. He declared that housing colonies, plazas and commercial buildings wold be brought into legal net in the next phase of the drive.